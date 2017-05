Media workers film the wreckage of a bus which ran off a highway bridge in Atoyac in Veracruz state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos/Files

MEXICO CITY Sixteen people died and 10 people were injured in a bus accident in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, the state government said on Sunday.

Witnesses said that the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus, according to the government statement, and it careened off of a highway bridge, landing in the Atoyac river.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Noe Torres)