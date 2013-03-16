(Updates number of deaths, injured)
TLAXCALA, March 15 At least 13 people were
killed and 154 others injured on Friday when a truck containing
fireworks exploded in a freak accident in the central Mexican
state of Tlaxcala, casting a pall over a Catholic procession in
honor of a local patron saint.
The explosion was ignited when a stray firework fell into a
truck carrying other fireworks, said Jose Mateo Morales,
director of emergency services for Tlaxcala state.
The fireworks were set to be used in a ceremony honoring
Jesus Tepactepec, patron saint of a village named after him in
the municipality of Nativitas. The blast happened on the highway
just outside the village.
(Reporting by Imelda Medina, Lizbeth Diaz and Adriana Barrera;
Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Brunnstrom and
Todd Eastham)