MEXICO CITY Oct 4 At least 14 people died on
Friday when a bus hurtled down a hillside on the outskirts of
Mexico City, ejecting six victims through the windows and
leaving 25 injured, police said.
Before it careened off the highway, the bus was en route to
the city of Toluca in the hills of the State of Mexico, which
surrounds much of the capital.
"There wasn't a collision with another vehicle, but instead
the bus veered off the asphalt and plunged down the mountainside
about 100 or 120 meters," Miguel Angel Contreras, the attorney
general of the State of Mexico, told reporters.
The cause of the accident remained unclear, he said.
Local television footage of the accident's aftermath
accident showed the bus upside down, wreckage strewn amid broken
tree branches as emergency workers stretchered off survivors.
