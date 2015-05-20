MEXICO CITY May 20 Eleven people, including
nine high school students, died on a highway in the central
Mexican state of San Luis Potosi after their vehicle collided
with a freight truck's trailer.
A trailer broke off the back of the truck and hit the
vehicle with the students near the town of Rayon in the northern
part of the state, the San Luis Potosi ministry of public
security said in a Facebook post. Two adults were also killed.
The truck driver was not hurt and has been detained while
the accident, which happened on Tuesday, is investigated, the
ministry said.
Early reports suggested the students were returning from
taking a university entrance exam in the neighboring state of
Zacatecas, the posting by the public security ministry said.
