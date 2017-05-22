MEXICO CITY May 21 At least 12 people were
killed and up to 30 were injured when a bus plunged some 90
meters (300 feet) off a roadside in a mountainous region of
southern Mexico near the Guatemalan border, authorities said on
Sunday.
The accident occurred near the town of Motozintla when the
bus ferrying people home from a spiritual retreat on the Pacific
coast came off the road and fell down a steep slope, emergency
services in the state of Chiapas said in a statement.
The passengers come from the nearby municipality of La
Trinitaria and at least 12 died, the statement said. Officials
in the area said as many as 30 people were also injured.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
Rescuers were working to free people from the bus, which
photographs from the scene showed had been reduced to a mangled
wreck in a wooded gully.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Tait)