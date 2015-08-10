MEXICO CITY Aug 10 A new partnership between U.S.-based power company AES Corp and Mexico's Grupo Bal launched on Monday will invest up to $2.5 billion over the next five years mostly in Mexico's newly opened power sector, a top AES executive said in an interview.

The 50/50 joint venture with Grupo Bal aims to direct about three-quarters of the five-year investment plan to electricity generation from both conventional and renewable sources, including wind and solar power.

"In terms of scale, the idea is to grow our portfolio in the next five years at least by 2 gigawatts with estimated investment of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion," said Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, head of AES's Mexican unit. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)