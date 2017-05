MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, will lay off some 600 employees in a bid to boost profitability, the company said on Thursday.

The reductions will focus on non-unionized workers, and represents about 3 percent of its total workforce of 19,000 employees, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)