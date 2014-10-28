(Recasts with fire controlled, no reported injuries)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 A fire broke out at Mexico
international airport's Terminal 2 building on Monday, but the
blaze was controlled without serious damage, an airport
spokeswoman said.
TV footage showed smoke billowing from an upper section of
the building and local media reported the fire broke out in an
area that houses fast-food restaurants.
The airport spokeswoman said there were no reports of
injuries.
Mexico's government is planning to build a new $9.15 billion
international airport near the current site that will ramp up
capacity at the hub.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)