(Updates with Caisse CEO comments)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's top builder, ICA
, is planning to bid for a contract to build three
runways for a new $13 billion airport for Mexico City, two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The new airport project is aimed at eventually turning
Mexico City into a major regional air hub with six runways
serving up to 120 million passengers a year.
ICA Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana was not
immediately available for comment.
One of the sources said that ICA would "most likely" bid
alone for the runway construction job, but added that the
company was seeking consortium partners for other
airport-related tenders.
Tenders for project infrastructure are on track to start in
September, after Mexico said last month it was seeking some $6
billion in bids from contractors to build the airport.
Last September, Mexico's government unveiled the winning
design by British architect Norman Foster for a futuristic
airport nestled in the northeastern part of the capital that
will ease delays and boost traffic.
A source told Reuters earlier this week that 70 percent of
the project could be funded by private investors, up from an
original estimate of just 42 percent, as weak oil production has
hit Mexico's public finances.
ICA's shares have fallen nearly 20 percent this week as
Mexico's tumbling peso has fanned investor concerns about the
company's sizable dollar-denominated debt burden.
But CEO Quintana told Reuters earlier on Friday that the
company was not seeking a capital injection or planning to sell
more of its stake in airport operator OMA.
Michael Sabia, chief executive of Canada's second-largest
pension fund manager, Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec, said he was confident in ICA.
"With respect to our partner ICA, we continue to think they
are a very high quality operator, that they are a high quality
partner for us," Sabia told reporters on Friday on a conference
call in Montreal. "They have a substantial presence in the
infrastructure business in Mexico, so we're very comfortable
continuing to work with them."
Sabia said Caisse would continue to look for opportunities
in real estate, infrastructure and private equity in Mexico.
(With reporting by Cyntia Barrera in Mexico City and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)