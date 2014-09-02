(Adds president's quote, number of runways, cost of airport)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico plans a new $9.15
billion international airport which will eventually handle 120
million passengers a year, quadrupling the congested current
hub's capacity, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Tuesday.
In his annual state-of-the-nation address, Pena Nieto said
the new Mexico City airport would have six runways, as Reuters
reported in June, up from the two the current airport has. It
could eventually surpass the world's busiest airport in Atlanta,
Georgia, which handled over 94 million passengers last
year.
Pena Nieto said he would present on Wednesday the airport
plan, which aims to ease delays at the current hub, the Benito
Juarez International Airport.
Pena Nieto did not say how quickly the airport would reach
its targeted capacity, nor when construction would begin. The
current hub handled 31.5 million passengers in 2013.
Without a new airport, the government is concerned Mexico
may lose competitiveness.
"The current saturation restricts communication within the
country, limits Mexico's connectivity to the world, restrains
trade and investment, and creates delays for users," Pena Nieto
said at an event in Mexico City.
"We cannot keep postponing a serious solution," he added.
Equipped with five runways, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson
Airport has been the busiest airport in the world for over a
decade, according to Airports Council International data.
The plan follows an attempt to build a new airport near the
chosen site under former President Vicente Fox which met with
violent protests, leading to its cancellation in 2002.
Armed with machetes and Molotov cocktails, demonstrators
took 19 officials hostage after the government initially offered
locals around 70 cents per square yard for land.
This time around the government has said the airport will be
located next to the current hub on the eastern flank of Mexico
City, where the government already owns land.
