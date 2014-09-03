MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexico's government will
finance the first stage of a new $9.15 billion airport planned
for the capital via cash flow from the current airport, and
could issue up to 30-year bonds to finance later stages, a
senior project official said on Wednesday.
President Enrique Pena Nieto formally announced the project
on Tuesday. Renowned British architect Norman Foster and a
son-in-law of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim have won a design
contract for the project, a source familiar with the decision
told Reuters late on Tuesday.
