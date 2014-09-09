MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican construction firms
including Grupo Ica and Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso have formed a
consortium to bid on contracts to build a new airport for Mexico
City, the head of construction industry group CMIC Luis Zarate
said on Tuesday.
The government last week unveiled plans for the $9.15
billion airport which will eventually boast six runways.
British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, Slim's
son-in-law, won a contract to design the airport, which aims to
reduce congestion and make Mexico City more competitive.
The nine builders, which also include Coconal, La
Peninsular, Teya, Tradeco, Prodemex, Gia and Marhnos, have each
taken stakes in a holding company and will take 6-month-long
turns heading the consortium, Zarate said.
He added that the team was most likely to win contracts to
build the runways and the terminal buildings.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)