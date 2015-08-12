GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares steady; dollar down on Comey sacking
* European shares hold at 21-month highs, lift off day's lows
MEXICO CITY Aug 12 High investor demand to fund a planned $13 billion airport for Mexico's capital means the private sector could finance up to 70 percent of the project, versus an initial 42 percent, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Mexico's finance ministry has said it will rein in spending next year as oil prices have swooned and production at ailing state oil giant Pemex has slumped, raising the chance of seeking more project financing from investors.
A hike in market participation could mean raising bond issuance for the project to around $9 billion from an originally forecast of $6 billion, with maturities of 10, 20 and 30 years, said the source. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Cyntia Barrera and Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Simon Gardner)
HERNE, Germany, May 10 Just a few years ago, Germany's Social Democrats were pinning their hopes on Hannelore Kraft as their answer to Angela Merkel. Now Kraft is struggling just to stay on as a regional leader and hopes of her party unseating the chancellor are fading fast.