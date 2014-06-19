By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY, June 19
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico is reviewing design
plans for a new 120 billion peso ($9.23 billion) Mexico City
airport which will eventually have six runways and should begin
operating by 2018, according to sources familiar with the plan.
The new hub is due to replace the overstretched Benito
Juarez International Airport and would be built on the area of
the Texcoco lake bed nearby, said two people with knowledge of
the project, few details about which have been revealed.
The current airport, Latin America's second busiest after
Sao Paulo's Guarulhos, exceeded maximum operating capacity more
than 50 times in 2012, and a new one has been discussed for
years.
"This situation implies a loss of competitiveness to foreign
airports and on some occasions, security risks," President
Enrique Pena Nieto's transport development plan says.
A handful of consortiums have submitted bids to design the
airport, including one fronted by British architect Norman
Foster and Fernando Romero, son-in-law of Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim, the billionaire's spokesman Arturo Elias said.
A winner should be announced in July, the sources said. "The
architectural firm for the project will provide design services
and detailed engineering, as well as support during the
construction phase," said a government document seen by Reuters.
Spokesmen for Mexico's Transport Ministry and airport
operator Airports and Auxiliary Services declined to comment.
Still, Carlos Bussey, the ministry's director for highway
projects, said at a conference last week that authorities have
been studying solutions to the airport saturation problem.
"In the coming months, studies by international teams that
have been working on alternatives will be made public," he said.
The airport master plan was developed by engineering
consultancy group Arup and envisions four runways and one
terminal serving 30 million passengers by 2018, the year in
which it would replace the current airport, the sources said.
By 2060, the plan says, the site would include six runways
and two terminals to handle 60 million passengers, they added. A
train would move travelers between terminals, documents showed.
A spokeswoman for Arup confirmed that the company is
overseeing a master plan for the airport, noting that Mexican
and international architects are competing to design the
terminal building.
Participating firms were asked to sign 12-year
non-disclosure agreements, government documents showed.
Competitors were invited to present their credentials in
November. In January, the consortiums were asked to submit
market studies detailing design plans and costs by April.
The bid follows an attempt to build a new airport near the
chosen site under ex-President Vicente Fox which met with
violent protests, leading to the plan's cancellation in 2002.
Armed with machetes and Molotov cocktails, the demonstrators
took 19 officials hostage after the government initially offered
locals around $0.70 per square yard for land for the airport.
This time around the government has said it already owns
land around the current airport, but not much else.
Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza has said work could
begin this year on the project, which the government has said
would be financed with private and public money.
Cranes and trucks can already be seen around the site.
The existing hub handled a record 31.5 million passengers in
2013, according to Airports Council International.
($1 = 13.0068 Mexican Pesos)
(Additional reporting by Cyntia Barrera, Tomas Sarmiento,
Lizbeth Diaz, Elinor Comlay, Dave Graham, and Gabriel
Stargardter; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)