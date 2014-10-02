MEXICO CITY Oct 2 A consortium of Mexican builders that will vie for contracts to construct a $9.15 billion airport for Mexico City has been expanded to include about 22 firms from nine original members, the head of construction industry group CMIC told Reuters.

The group, headlined by Grupo Ica and tycoon Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso, was announced last month after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto awarded the design of the project to British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, Slim's son-in-law.

CMIC president Luis Zarate said late on Wednesday that Mexican builders like Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo, Grupo Idinsa, Grupo Garza Ponce, MG, Constructora Maiz Mier, Grupo Casgo, Timosa and Cimentaciones Mexicanas (Cimesa) have also joined the consortium.

"We have formed a critical mass of national companies," Zarate said.

Construction tenders are not expected until the end of the year but some hydraulic projects are already underway, Zarate said.

Construction could begin as soon as the middle of next year, Transport and Communications minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza has said.

Last month Ruiz Esparza said Mexico is likely to pick an experienced, foreign construction company, working in partnership with local firms, to build the airport. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)