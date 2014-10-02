MEXICO CITY Oct 2 A consortium of Mexican
builders that will vie for contracts to construct a $9.15
billion airport for Mexico City has been expanded to include
about 22 firms from nine original members, the head of
construction industry group CMIC told Reuters.
The group, headlined by Grupo Ica and tycoon Carlos
Slim's Grupo Carso, was announced last month after
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto awarded the design of the
project to British architect Norman Foster and Fernando Romero,
Slim's son-in-law.
CMIC president Luis Zarate said late on Wednesday that
Mexican builders like Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo, Grupo
Idinsa, Grupo Garza Ponce, MG, Constructora Maiz Mier, Grupo
Casgo, Timosa and Cimentaciones Mexicanas (Cimesa) have also
joined the consortium.
"We have formed a critical mass of national companies,"
Zarate said.
Construction tenders are not expected until the end of the
year but some hydraulic projects are already underway, Zarate
said.
Construction could begin as soon as the middle of next year,
Transport and Communications minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza has
said.
Last month Ruiz Esparza said Mexico is likely to pick an
experienced, foreign construction company, working in
partnership with local firms, to build the
airport.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Alexandra Alper; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)