Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
MONTERREY, July 19 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday cut its 2016 sales forecast by 0.5 percent to $16.170 billion while raising its outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year by more than 1 percent to $2.371 billion.
Alfa filed the update in a statement with the Mexican stock exchange. On Monday, Alfa posted a sharp drop in profits in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.