BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell 31.1 percent compared with the same period last year.
In a regulatory filing, the company said fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.03 billion pesos ($78.69 million) from 1.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.