MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's Alfa conglomerate plans to refinance some $1 billion in debt from its various subsidiaries, the company's chief financial officer Ramon Leal said on Monday.
The company will look to refinance up to $600 million from petrochemical company Alpek, up to $250 million from telecommunications firm Alestra and up to $300 million from car parts manufacturer Nemak.
The company's total debt hovers around the $3 billion mark, Leal said during a press conference call.
The Monterrey-based company posted a third-quarter profit earlier on Monday, compared with year-earlier losses.
The company earned 2.794 billion pesos ($217 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 508.9 million pesos ($39.7 million) in the same quarter of 2011.
Quarterly revenue rose more than 6 percent to 50.9 billion pesos. Alfa shares ended the day up 2.63 percent at 24.17 pesos.
