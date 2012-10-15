By Armando Tovar
MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's Alfa conglomerate
plans to refinance about $1 billion in debt from its
various subsidiaries, the chief financial officer, Ramon Leal,
said on Monday.
The company will look to refinance up to $600 million from
petrochemical company Alpek, up to $250 million from
telecommunications firm Alestra and up to $300 million from car
parts manufacturer Nemak.
The company's total debt hovers around the $3 billion mark,
Leal said during a conference call with media.
"The maturity is from around 2014 and onwards, so there's no
rush but we do want to take advantage of the low interest
rates," said Leal.
At the beginning of October, Mexican cement giant Cemex
launched a $1.5 billion 10-year bond, which was
heavily oversubscribed.
The final demand for the Cemex bond approached $5 billion,
according to IFR, a financial news service owned by Thomson
Reuters, demonstrating the market's appetite for such offerings.
Monterrey-based Alfa posted a third-quarter profit earlier
on Monday, compared with year-earlier losses.
The company earned 2.794 billion pesos ($217 million) in the
July-September period, compared with a loss of 508.9 million
pesos ($39.7 million) in the same quarter of 2011.
Quarterly revenue rose more than 6 percent to 50.9 billion
pesos. Alfa shares ended the day up 2.63 percent at 24.17 pesos.