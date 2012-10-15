By Armando Tovar

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's Alfa conglomerate plans to refinance about $1 billion in debt from its various subsidiaries, the chief financial officer, Ramon Leal, said on Monday.

The company will look to refinance up to $600 million from petrochemical company Alpek, up to $250 million from telecommunications firm Alestra and up to $300 million from car parts manufacturer Nemak.

The company's total debt hovers around the $3 billion mark, Leal said during a conference call with media.

"The maturity is from around 2014 and onwards, so there's no rush but we do want to take advantage of the low interest rates," said Leal.

At the beginning of October, Mexican cement giant Cemex launched a $1.5 billion 10-year bond, which was heavily oversubscribed.

The final demand for the Cemex bond approached $5 billion, according to IFR, a financial news service owned by Thomson Reuters, demonstrating the market's appetite for such offerings.

Monterrey-based Alfa posted a third-quarter profit earlier on Monday, compared with year-earlier losses.

The company earned 2.794 billion pesos ($217 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 508.9 million pesos ($39.7 million) in the same quarter of 2011.

Quarterly revenue rose more than 6 percent to 50.9 billion pesos. Alfa shares ended the day up 2.63 percent at 24.17 pesos.