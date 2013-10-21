MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
on Monday said its third-quarter profit fell 21
percent, citing capital investments and a currency gain in the
year-earlier period.
The company, which owns auto parts and petrochemical
businesses, said third-quarter profit fell to 2.215 billion
pesos ($168 million) from 2.794 billion pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
Alfa said profit in the July to September period a year
earlier benefited from a foreign currency gain that the company
did not see this year, as the peso has strengthened slightly.
The company also said it spent about $234 million on
investments in the third quarter, related to building its first
cogeneration plant as well as increasing capacity at its
autoparts unit Nemak, as well as other projects.
Monterrey-based Alfa said revenue rose 3 percent to 52.477
billion pesos as Nemak and its drilling business saw a pick up
in sales.
The company's shares closed down 1.75 percent at 33.69
pesos.