MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico's Alfa hopes to complete stock offers for its Nemak and Sigma subsidiaries, as well as a follow-on stock offering of its own between the second and third quarters of 2015, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Leal said on a call with journalists on Monday.

The company had already said it planned to list the units this year, in order to help Alfa to lower its debt burden. (Reporting by Christine Murray)