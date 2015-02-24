MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it sees a 3 percent fall in revenues this year and a 3 percent rise in EBITDA from 2014. The company said it plans to invest $1.28 billion this year, less than in the prior period.

Alfa's petrochemical unit Alpek said it sees a 24 percent drop in sales and a 15 percent rise in EBITDA this year compared to 2014. The company also said its capital expense should total $400 million this year, a 25 percent rise over 2014.

(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera)