PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it sees a 3 percent fall in revenues this year and a 3 percent rise in EBITDA from 2014. The company said it plans to invest $1.28 billion this year, less than in the prior period.
Alfa's petrochemical unit Alpek said it sees a 24 percent drop in sales and a 15 percent rise in EBITDA this year compared to 2014. The company also said its capital expense should total $400 million this year, a 25 percent rise over 2014.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera)
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to buy rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.