MONTERREY, Mexico May 21 Mexican conglomerate
Alfa is considering how to finance its purchase of
Canadian oil firm Pacific Rubiales, deciding between a bridge
loan, and using the proceeds from an initial public offering of
its auto unit Nemak, Alfa's finance chief said on Thursday.
Earlier, Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, the largest
private oil producer in Colombia, said it had accepted a
C$6.50-per-share takeover bid from Alfa and investment firm
Harbour Energy Ltd but said it might consider other offers.
Ramon Leal, Alfa's chief finance officer, told Reuters that
the Mexican conglomerate was in the process of negotiating a
three-year bridge loan, worth up to $530 million, with a
financial institution, which could be used to finance the deal.
But, he added, "it's likely that even if we have the credit
sorted out, the probability of using it is slim, because in the
meantime, we're working on a Nemak share offering that ... could
be ready for the market in June."
