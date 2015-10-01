(Adds combined market share)
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexican telecommunications
firms Alestra, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa, and Axtel
announced on Thursday they would merge to better rival Carlos
Slim's America Movil, which dominates Mexico's
fixed-line market.
Alfa will own 51 percent of the new company once
new shares are issued, while Axtel will remain
traded on Mexico's stock exchange, the two firms said in a joint
statement. The statement did not include financial terms for the
deal.
Together, the firms will have a fixed-line market share of
less than 6 percent, according to regulator statistics.
The merger follows sweeping reforms to Mexico's
telecommunications and broadcasting industries last year to spur
greater competition in the market and curb the power of Slim, a
billionaire whose America Movil has some 70 percent of Mexico's
mobile market and over 60 percent of fixed lines.
Alfa's Chairman Alvaro Fernandez Garza and Axtel's Chairman
Tomas Milmo Santos will be co-presidents of the new combined
firm and will make decisions by mutual agreement. Alestra
chairman and CEO Rolando Zubiran Shetler will be named chief
executive of the combined entity once the transaction is
completed.
The merger, which is still subject to regulatory approval,
is expected to close at the end of this year or the beginning of
2016.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tomas Sarmiento, additional
reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Diane Craft)