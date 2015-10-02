BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Shares in Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa fell by more than one percent early on Friday after the company said on Thursday it would take a majority stake in telecoms firm Axtel.
Axtel shares rose by more than 6 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.