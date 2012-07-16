* Q2 profit 1.512 bln pesos vs 1.947 bln pesos yr ago
* Revenue up 16 pct at 51.6 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
said on Monday its second-quarter profit fell 22
percent as the weaker peso caused the cost of financing its U.S.
dollar debt to jump.
The company, which owns auto parts and petrochemical
businesses, reported a profit of 1.512 billion pesos ($113
million) down from 1.947 billion pesos in the same period a year
earlier.
"The reduction in net profit is due primarily to the 15
percent depreciation in the peso over the comparative quarters,
which generated exchange-rate losses that negated Alfa's good
results," the company said in a statement.
Revenue climbed 16 percent to 51.6 billion pesos in the
quarter, boosted by a pickup in sales at its auto-parts unit.
The Monterrey-based company listed its petrochemical unit
Alpek in April this year.
Alfa shares were up 0.17 percent at 216.30 pesos in trading
on Mexico's Stock Exchange.