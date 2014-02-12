MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell 31.1 percent compared with the same period last year, as it put more money aside for tax provisions.

In a regulatory filing, the company said fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.03 billion pesos ($78.69 million) from 1.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue for the period rose to 50.28 billion pesos, up nearly 5 percent from the fourth quarter last year.

Alfa said it invested a total of $739 million in all its constituent companies in the quarter. It said it spent $411 million through its Sigma Alimentos subsidiary to buy 45 percent of Spain's Campofrio Food Group.

Shares of the company, which owns auto parts and petrochemical businesses, closed down 1.52 percent at 36.74 pesos.