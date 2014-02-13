BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Shares of Mexican conglomerate Alfa fell on Thursday after reporting weak fourth quarter earnings a day earlier.
The shares slumped 3.34 pct to 35.58 pesos per share in early trading.
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes