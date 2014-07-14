(Adds detail on revenue, Nemak)

MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday its second-quarter revenue rose slightly, helped by a pickup in sales from its auto parts business, Nemak.

The company, which took hefty restructuring charges in the year-earlier period, reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit to 1.915 billion pesos ($147.5 million) from 49 million pesos a year earlier.

Revenue at Alfa, which manufactures car parts and refrigerated foods as well as petrochemicals, rose 2.85 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 52.326 billion pesos.

"Nemak reported record quarterly core profit, capitalizing on solid sales in North America and a sustained recovery in Europe," said Alfa Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez Garza in a statement.

Shares in Alfa closed up 1.84 percent at 37.11 pesos before the company reported its results. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)