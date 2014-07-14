(Adds detail on revenue, Nemak)
MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
said on Monday its second-quarter revenue rose
slightly, helped by a pickup in sales from its auto parts
business, Nemak.
The company, which took hefty restructuring charges in the
year-earlier period, reported a sharp increase in quarterly
profit to 1.915 billion pesos ($147.5 million) from 49 million
pesos a year earlier.
Revenue at Alfa, which manufactures car parts and
refrigerated foods as well as petrochemicals, rose 2.85 percent
from the year-earlier quarter to 52.326 billion pesos.
"Nemak reported record quarterly core profit, capitalizing
on solid sales in North America and a sustained recovery in
Europe," said Alfa Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez Garza in a
statement.
Shares in Alfa closed up 1.84 percent at 37.11 pesos before
the company reported its results.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June)
