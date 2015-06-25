MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday the offer it and Harbour Energy have made to buy oil company Pacific Rubiales is "full, fair and final," the company said in a statement.

The pair's C$6.50 per share offer came during difficult times for Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's No. 2 oil producer, whose shares have plunged 75 percent over the last year as crude prices fell and the company struggled under its hefty debt load. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)