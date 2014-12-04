MEXICO CITY Dec 4 Shares in Alfa rose as much
as 3 percent in early trading on Thursday before easing after it
said it had signed a preliminary deal with Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp. to create a 50/50 joint venture to invest in
Mexican energy projects.
Alfa said on Thursday that the new company would
look at bidding in Mexico's initial round of oil and gas
projects and eventually at doing exploration and production.
Alfa said at the end of the third quarter that it owned 17
percent Pacific Rubiales, which is Colombia's No. 2
crude producer, operating in partnership with national oil
company Ecopetrol SA.
Shares in Alfa surged at the market open before easing to
trade 1.7 percent firmer at 36.2 pesos per share.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)