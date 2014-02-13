BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek slumped on Thursday after the company reported weak quarterly earnings a day earlier and banks lowered their recommendations on the stock.
Shares fell more than 6 percent to 24.76 pesos in early trading.
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes