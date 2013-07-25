MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Domino's Pizza, PF Chang's and Burger King in Mexico, said on Thursday second-quarter profit rose 18.5 percent, helped by higher sales thanks to more openings of cafes and restaurants.

The company, which also operates the Starbucks coffee chain in Mexico, Chile and Argentina, reported a quarterly profit of 157.4 million pesos ($12.13 million), compared with 132.9 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Alsea said revenue rose 11.5 percent to 3.82 billion pesos.

Alsea said it opened 405 units in the last year across Latin America.