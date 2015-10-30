MONTERREY Oct 30 Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea on Friday said it must pay a fine of 25.7 million pesos
($1.56 million) to the competition regulator for not providing
advance notice of its purchase of a stake in retailer Grupo Axo
two years ago.
Alsea, which operates PF Chang's, Starbucks,
Burger King and other restaurants, in 2013 purchased a 25
percent stake in Axo, giving it a foothold in the retail
clothing market.
"The firm is evaluating legal alternatives with which to
challenge this decision," Alsea said in a statement.
Axo, which distributes and retails international clothing
and cosmetic brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Coach, also said
it received a fine from Cofece, totaling 2.98 million pesos.
($1 = 16.4970 Mexican pesos)
