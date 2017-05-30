MEXICO CITY May 30 Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement
with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority
stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.
Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and
coffee shops such as Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, also
announced a deal with Grupo Axo that would allow Axo to acquire
the minority stake owned by Alsea in Axo units in Chile.
The two deals are worth a combined 1.6 billion pesos ($85.5
million), Alsea said in a statement.
($1 = 18.7190 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Sheky Espejo; editing by Diane Craft)