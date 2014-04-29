UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King chains among others, on Tuesday said its first-quarter profit rose 33 percent, helped by strong revenue growth despite a new junk food tax.
The company reported a profit of 86.8 million pesos (US$6.4 million) in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 65.1 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Alsea said revenue rose 17.5 percent to 3.992 billion pesos.
The company is seeking to raise about 4 billion pesos to complete its purchase of Vips, the restaurant division of Wal-Mart de Mexico, which is still pending regulatory approval.
Alsea shares closed up 0.74 percent at 46.57 pesos on Tuesday, before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: