MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea, which runs Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King
chains among others, on Monday said its second-quarter profit
fell 41.6 percent, as the company faced higher financing costs
over a recent acquisition.
The company reported a profit of 86 million pesos ($6.622
million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 147
million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Alsea said its profits were hurt by additional financing
costs involved in its purchase of a restaurant business from
retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico.
The company raised more than $500 million in a secondary
offer to help pay for the acquisition.
Alsea said revenue rose 36.2 percent to 5.2 billion pesos.
Alsea shares closed down 0.38 percent at 46.67 pesos on
Monday, before the company reported its results.
