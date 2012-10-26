MONTERREY Oct 26 Latin America's biggest
restaurant operator Alsea said on Friday it hopes to
proceed with a 1.15 billion peso ($88.5 million) public share
offering to refinance debt and fund investments.
Alsea set a November 12 date for the shareholder meeting
where it will propose the new stock offering.
"With this new capital, Alsea will look to strengthen its
financial structure, facing up to current market conditions ...
in order to be prepared for any expansion opportunities," the
company said in statement.
The offering is subject to shareholder and regulatory
approval.
Alsea, which operates the Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and
Burger King chains in Mexico, bought the restaurant chain
Italianni's earlier this year for 1.77 billion pesos ($136.2
million).
According to the company's website, Alsea runs 1,388 cafes
and restaurants across Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia as
of last month.
Shares in the company ended Friday down 2.31 percent at
20.74 pesos.