BRIEF-Tech Data Corp Says Steve Raymund to retire from board
* Tech Data Corp - Steve Raymund to retire from board of directors; Bob Dutkowsky to be named chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it will pay 8.2 billion pesos ($626.96 million) for Wal-Mart de Mexico's restaurant unit.
The unit is made up of 362 restaurants, mostly under the Vips brand.
Walmex said in June it was considering selling the business, which analysts said could fetch between $600 million and $700 million.
* ConocoPhillips announces sale of Foster Creek Christina Lake partnership interest and Western Canada deep basin gas assets to Cenovus for $13.3 billion; significant transaction accelerates value proposition
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares