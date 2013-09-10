MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it will pay 8.2 billion pesos ($626.96 million) for Wal-Mart de Mexico's restaurant unit.

The unit is made up of 362 restaurants, mostly under the Vips brand.

Walmex said in June it was considering selling the business, which analysts said could fetch between $600 million and $700 million.