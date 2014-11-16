GLOBAL MARKETS-Profit-taking trips up Asian stocks, Korean won slips on Trump trade threat
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
MEXICO CITY Nov 15 French engineering group Alstom SA has won a 5.812 billion peso ($429.4 million) contract to modernize 85 trains used in the Mexico City metro system, the government of the Mexican capital said.
The contract to convert the brake systems on two train models in the city's metro network would be paid out by 2024, the Mexico City government said in a statement. The trains will also receive maintenance under the contract, it added.
(1 US dollar = 13.5338 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez. Editing by Andre Grenon)
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.