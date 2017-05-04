GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has received a green light from the telecoms regulator to buy rights to 60 MHz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.
The company also said it expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Alexandra Alper)
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.