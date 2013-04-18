BRIEF-Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 mln
* CEO Hikmet Ersek's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nwXLpr] Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 18 America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, on Thursday reported a 17 percent drop in first-quarter profit.
The company, owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, said first-quarter profit slipped to 26.87 billion pesos ($2.18 billion) from 32.53 billion pesos a year ago.
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
* Colgate-Palmolive Co- CEO Ian Cook's 2016 total compensation $14.7 million versus $12.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing