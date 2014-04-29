MEXICO CITY, April 29 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Tuesday said its first-quarter profit almost halved.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said profit in the January-March period fell by 48.3 percent to 13.887 billion pesos ($1.06 billion) from 26.87 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)