BRIEF-Viad Corp to initiate search for new director
* Viad Corp - Margaret Pederson has decided not to stand for re-election at May 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all shares of Dutch telecom group KPN at 2.4 euros per share.
The announcement comes after America Movil terminated an agreement last month to keep its holding below 30 percent, following Telefonica's 8.1 billion euro bid for KPN's prized German unit E-Plus.
* Forward Air Corp - atlantic is expected to be accretive to Forward Air 's earnings starting in Q4 of 2017.