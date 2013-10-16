(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to show America Movil is Latin
America's biggest phone company, not that it is Latin America's
biggest company)
By Tomas Sarmiento and Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 America Movil, the phone
company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it would not
go ahead with a plan to boost its stake in KPN after the Dutch
telecom's foundation blocked the Mexican company's bid.
The announcement on Wednesday was a blow to the expansion
plans of Latin America's biggest phone company, which made its
first foray outside of the region with its acquisition of KPN
and Telekom Austria shares last year.
America Movil had accumulated nearly 30 percent of KPN's
stock and it was not clear what would happen with that. America
Movil declined to comment and KPN's foundation was not available
for a comment.
Investors appeared to welcome the news, since it prevented a
planned outlay of at least 7.2 billion euros ($9.52 billion),
and America Movil's shares soared more than 6 percent
immediately after the announcement before settling about 3.46
percent higher.
America Movil, which has never made an unsolicited
offer, was taken aback by the KPN foundation's surprise move in
August. Slim's son-in-law and main spokesman Arturo Elias said
at the time that the company had been shown "a total lack of
respect."
The company, in an uncharacteristically long statement in
September, said it was negotiating with management and defended
its offer, saying America Movil planned to invest heavily in KPN
if it was able to control the company.
"The exercising of the call option by the foundation
obstructs the completion of (the deal) as it is detrimental to
KPN shareholders who want to participate in the deal," America
Movil said in a filing.
"I think they ran out of patience," Andres Audiffred, an
analyst with Ve Por Mas, said of America Movil.
America Movil's shares have been under pressure this year as
investors question the value of Slim's expensive European foray,
which marks a big step from the company's familiar Latin
American turf.
Before the foundation acted to block the offer, America
Movil had initially planned to proceed with its bid in
September. America Movil said it could help the Dutch telecom
with important infrastructure investments.
(With reporting by Simon Gardner, Gabriel Stargardter and Noe
Torres in Mexico City and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Maureen Bavdek)