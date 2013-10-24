By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Latin America's biggest
phone company, America Movil, on Thursday reported a
quarterly profit that fell by almost half, missing analysts'
expectations, as customers made fewer phone calls and the
company's financing costs soared.
The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said
profit in the July-September period dropped 46 percent to 16.384
billion pesos ($1.25 billion), from 30.45 billion pesos in the
same period a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 25.656 billion
pesos, according to a Reuters survey.
The company, which took on more debt to fund ambitious
acquisitions in the last year, had a financing cost in the
quarter of 10.8 billion pesos, including a foreign exchange loss
of 2.9 billion pesos.
The slowing economy in its core markets, particularly in
Mexico, also hurt America Movil's bottom line.
America Movil said its core profit, or earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 5.8 percent
to 63.3 billion pesos.
Almost half of the company's core profit comes from Mexico,
where service revenues, or income from customers' phone calls,
dropped 1.4 percent.
"It's a weak report ... but I think the market was already
expecting that," said Julio Zetina, analyst at Vector Casa de
Bolsa in Mexico City. "It's clear that the economy in Latin
America is less dynamic in (the company's) biggest markets."
America Movil shares closed down 1.09 percent at 13.58 pesos
before the company reported its quarterly results.
Total revenue rose 0.7 percent to 194.221 billion pesos,
helped by gains from selling more expensive mobile phones, which
offset a drop in revenue as customers made fewer calls.
EUROPEAN EXPANSION
America Movil, which earlier this month said it would
abandon a plan to buy Dutch telecoms company KPN, has
been seeking acquisitions outside of Latin America in the last
two years to offset a squeeze on its revenue in Mexico.
The company's earnings that come from Mexico are under
threat from a sweeping telecoms reform package that could force
Slim to sell some of America Movil assets.
But the foreign acquisitions have led the company to
increase its total debt load 23 percent to US$39.4 billion at
the end of September, compared with $32 billion at the end of
last year.
And with the KPN deal off the table at least in the short
term, America Movil's strategy in Europe is unclear.
The company is likely to face questions from analysts on its
conference call on Friday at 1400 GMT about the decision to pull
back from KPN.