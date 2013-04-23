New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecom giant, America Movil, said on Tuesday it has approved an additional 40 billion pesos ($3.24 billion) to strengthen the fund it uses to repurchase shares.
The repurchase plan, originally announced by the company on March 19, was approved by the company's shareholder assembly on Monday, America Movil said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Latin America's biggest phone company also approved a dividend payment of 0.22 pesos per share for its "AA," "A," and "L" series shares, according to the statement.
The announcements come as Mexico's Congress approaches a final vote on a sweeping reform of the telecom sector introduced last month that aims to spur foreign investment and boost competition.
The reform would give regulators the power to force companies to sell assets if they have more than 50 percent of the market.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.