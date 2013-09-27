New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican phone company America Movil, embroiled in an increasingly complex offer for Dutch telecom KPN, said on Friday it may proceed with its formal offer next month.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it is still in talks with KPN and other interested parties and it reserves the right to not proceed with the offer.
An independent foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN shareholders complicated Slim's bid for the company when it moved to block America Movil's offer at the end of August.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.