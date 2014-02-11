MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Latin America's biggest
phone company America Movil on Tuesday reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a drop in taxes
and a slight pick up in revenue.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos
Slim, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 17.2 billion pesos
($1.31 billion) for the October to December period, up from 14.9
billion pesos a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.86 billion
pesos, according to a Reuters survey.
Revenue rose three percent to 204 billion pesos, the company
said.
It was not immediately clear why the company's tax bill was
more than 70 percent lower than the year earlier period.
Shares in America Movil closed up 2.51 percent at 14.32
pesos.