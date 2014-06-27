(Recasts with details on Slim's stake)
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Carlos Slim's real estate
firm, Inmobiliaria Carso, will buy AT&T Inc's equity stake in
America Movil, tightening the Mexican tycoon's control of his
flagship telecommunications firm, according to a filing with
Mexico's stock exchange on Friday.
Slim's Inmobiliaria Carso will buy more than 5.7 billion
"AA" shares that have been held by AT&T, equal to 8.27 percent
of America Movil's stock, the Mexican telecommunications firm
said in the filing.
The stake represents 23.81 percent of America Movil's voting
stock. Inmobiliaria Carso and one of its subsidiaries will also
buy 72.8 million shares of commonly traded "L" shares, according
to the filing.
America Movil did not reveal how much Inmobiliaria Carso
will pay for the shares. "AA" shares do not frequently trade,
but if the whole deal were valued at the current price of "L"
shares, it would be worth close to $6 billion.
Slim's firms and family already control more than 50 percent
of America Movil's voting stock.
AT&T announced the plan to sell its stake in America Movil
in May in order to help it gain regulatory approval for its
purchase of DirecTV.
America Movil shares closed up 3.59 percent at 13.29 pesos
per share.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Paul Simao)